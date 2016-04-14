FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Red Apple enters Euroespes with 15.5 pct stake and 3.3 mln euros financing
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 14, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Red Apple enters Euroespes with 15.5 pct stake and 3.3 mln euros financing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Euroespes SA :

* Said on Wednesday on March 14 it signed an agreement with Red Apple Ventures Ltd selling a 15.50 percent stake in the company for 750,000 euros ($844,275) at 0.8713 euros per share

* In order to settle the transaction, Euroespes bought 184,256 own shares from Chairman Ramon Cacabelos on March 14

* Ramon Cacabelos holds 12.87 percent stake in the company as for April 13

* Signed financing agreement with Red Apple Ventures and Green Apple Private Equity LLC (company associated with Red Apple) for 250,000 euros and 3 million euros

* To use obtained funds to settle a 1 million euros loan, cancel 1 million euros of short term liabilities and carry out infrastructure investments for 2 million euros to increase production capacity of nutraceuticals in order to satisfy international demand

Source text: bit.ly/1RVemxw , bit.ly/1XwQr7S

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8883 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.