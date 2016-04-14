BRIEF-Macro Games and Microsoft Sp. z o.o. agree on cooperation terms

April 14 (Reuters) - Macro Games SA :
* Said on Wednesday that the company and Microsoft Sp. z o.o. agreed on terms of cooperation
* The effect of agreements will be signing of a letter of intent
* Planned areas of cooperation include the promotion of the game Minecraft, MyCraft.pl portal and Microsoft Azure platform
* In March Macro Games announced that plans to invest 0.5 million zlotys ($131,250) in the MyCraft.pl portal
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
$1 = 3.8095 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom