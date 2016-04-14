FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Banco Desio sells its stake in Istifid to Unione Fiduciaria
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Banco Desio sells its stake in Istifid to Unione Fiduciaria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Banco di Desio e della Brianza SpA (Banco Desio) :

* Said on Wednesday that Credito Valtellinese sc (Creval) , Banco Desio, and Canova Investissements Srl signed an agreement to sell their stake in Istifid SpA to Unione Fiduciaria SpA

* Unione Fiduciaria is expected to acquire the 100 percent of Istifid by the first days of May

* Creval and Banco Desio will be able to reinvest part of the consideration from the sale of Istifid shares by buying Unione Fiduciaria shares for up to 8 percent of its share capital

* Creval will increase its stake in Unione Fiduciaria to 7.72 percent and Banco Desio will buy a 2 percent stake in Unione Fiduciaria

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.