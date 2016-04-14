Basel Committee sets out bad loan harmonisation plan

LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - The Basel Committee of global bank supervisors is aiming to standardise how banks define bad loans, splitting such assets into two broad categories in a bid to provide a better understanding of a lender’s performance.

The regulator wants to categorise those which are at least 90 days past due as non-performing, and others as loans on which forbearance has been granted, where the loan’s terms have been modified.

The committee found that different jurisdictions have varying ways of describing loans that are overdue, unpaid or reworked. Banks within these areas also have their own internal methods of reporting how assets are performing, making it hard for supervisors and investors to compare institutions and see how much capital each lender should carry against its assets to cover bad debts.

“The definitions proposed ... aim to promote harmonisation in the measurement and application of two important measures of asset quality and thereby foster consistency in supervisory reporting and disclosures by banks,” said the committee in a consultation document released Thursday. Comments on the proposals are due by July 15.

Much of the consultation paper discusses when a bank should treat a loan as no longer performing and when it should be classed as having been granted forbearance. It also sets out when such loans could be reclassified as performing again.

Last November, the European Banking Authority, which conducts stress tests of major banks across the European Union, published data which tried to standardise the categorisation of bad loans across different member states. This was the first set of such data published since the European Central Bank took on its new role as the single supervisor of banks across the eurozone.

The data showed that 5.6% of loans in Europe’s largest 105 banks were more than 90 days overdue and classed as non-performing. The equivalent rate in the US was estimated by the EBA at less than 3%. The body also found that on this basis, 16.7% of loans in Italy were NPLs. Previously Italian authorities had allowed loans to be up to 180 days overdue before being termed NPLs.

The committee is taking a closer look at how banks manage their credit risks internally. Last month it published a consultation paper on operational risk that proposed stopping banks from using their own internal risk models and implementing a standardised approach instead. Analysts at Citigroup said this could force UK banks to increase their common equity Tier 1 ratios by an average 1.3 percentage points.

In a speech earlier this month William Coen, secretary general of the committee, said: “The major outstanding topics that we will finalise this year relate to credit risk and operational risk. One of our main goals this year is to address excessive variability in risk-weighted assets modelled by banks.”

Meeting the new data requirements could mean higher costs for banks, according to regulatory consultant Lombard Risk.

“A number of banks have serious expenses to consider but they are also seriously expensive in aggregate,” said Alistair Brown, chief executive of Lombard Risk. (Reporting by Christopher Spink, editing by Ian Edmondson)