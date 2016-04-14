BRIEF-CME to delay listing of Live Cattle contracts from Oct 2017

April 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange:

* CME says effective May 2, 2016, and pending all relevant CFTC regulatory review periods, it will temporarily delay listing of additional contract months (commencing with Oct. 2017 contract month and beyond) for Live Cattle futures and options contracts

* CME says Live Cattle Calendar Spread Options and Live Cattle TAS Futures for contract months prior to October 2017 will continue to list without interruption

* CME says a temporary delay in listing schedule of contracts will afford the Exchange additional time to further engage the marketplace and review potential amendments regarding locational price differentials in delivery specifications of the Live Cattle futures contract (Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru)