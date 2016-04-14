BNP Paribas looks to reduce French headcount

LONDON, April 14 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has proposed a voluntary redundancy programme for its 6,000-strong corporate and institutional bank in France that could see up to 675 positions lost over the next three years.

The bank confirmed that it had presented the plan to banking unions on Thursday morning. It added that 200 new positions would also be created in the French CIB, principally in IT and technology, over the same period.

In February the group laid out an amended strategy to save 1bn in costs, or 12% of total expenses, at the global CIB by 2019. This will also see risk-weighted assets reduced by 20bn so that return on equity would rise by eight percentage points over the next four years.

Earlier this year the bank said it would outsource most of its cash equities business in Asia to Instinet. At the time it did not rule out further measures to improve efficiency across the CIB.

The bank did not disclose exact details of which positions and areas would be targeted by the voluntary programme. It will be open to all employees of the French CIB.

Global CIB revenues rose 8.4% year-on-year in the fourth quarter to 2.64bn, a better result than many European peers. The bank has not given any guidance about trading in the first quarter of this year, which will be reported on May 3. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)