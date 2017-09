April 14 (Reuters) - Bank Saint Petersburg :

* Says board recommends spending 462 million roubles ($7 million) on dividends, equivalent to 20 pct of net profit on its 2015 results under Russian accounting standards

* Says dividends for 1 ordinary share recommended at 1 rouble 5 kopecks

Further company coverage: ($1 = 65.9375 roubles) (Moscow newsroom)