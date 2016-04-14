FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 14, 2016 / 9:55 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Performance Sports Group posts qtrly adj loss per share of $0.32

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Performance Sports Group Ltd :

* Performance Sports Group reports fiscal third quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.32

* Qtrly revenues totaled $126.1 million, declining 8 pct

* Continues to expect adjusted EPS in fiscal 2016 of approximately $0.12 to $0.14 per diluted share

* Qtrly loss per share $4.13

* Q4 adjusted EPS is now expected to be approximately $0.18 to $0.20 per diluted share

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.29, revenue view $127.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

