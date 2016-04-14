BRIEF-Performance Sports Group posts qtrly adj loss per share of $0.32

April 14 (Reuters) - Performance Sports Group Ltd :
* Performance Sports Group reports fiscal third quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly adjusted loss per share $0.32
* Qtrly revenues totaled $126.1 million, declining 8 pct
* Continues to expect adjusted EPS in fiscal 2016 of approximately $0.12 to $0.14 per diluted share
* Qtrly loss per share $4.13
* Q4 adjusted EPS is now expected to be approximately $0.18 to $0.20 per diluted share
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.29, revenue view $127.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S