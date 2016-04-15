FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-LifeWatch accepts offer from back-stop investor for ordinary capital increase
April 15, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-LifeWatch accepts offer from back-stop investor for ordinary capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15(Reuters) - LifeWatch AG :

* Said on Thursday accepted offer from back-stop investor for ordinary capital increase

* Announces that a back-stop investor, Aevis Victoria SA , has provided a guarantee to purchase any shares remaining unsubscribed in the ordinary capital increase being proposed to the shareholders at Annual General Meeting of April 15, 2016

* Said proposed ordinary capital increase will involve subscription rights being granted to all shareholders

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

