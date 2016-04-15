FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IMC FY 2015 result swings to profit of $14.8 mln
April 15, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-IMC FY 2015 result swings to profit of $14.8 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Industrial Milk Company SA (IMC) :

* Said on Thursday that it reported FY 2015 revenue of $140.4 million versus $138.3 million a year ago

* FY 2015 operating profit was $58.6 million versus $45.8 million a year ago

* FY 2015 net profit was $14.8 million versus  a loss of $46.5 million a year ago

* Said export sales accounted 74 percent of total sales in 2015

* The group maintains its land bank expansion strategy for years 2016 to 2020, plans to increase land bank to 206.7 thousand hectares in 2020

* Said intends to keep focus on growing limited number of highly profitable export-oriented crops

