BRIEF-Wasko receives notice of commencement of court proceedings against company
#IT Services & Consulting
April 15, 2016 / 7:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Wasko receives notice of commencement of court proceedings against company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Wasko SA :

* Said on Thursday that it received from District Court in Warsaw a copy of the lawsuit filed by Poland’s Chief Inspector of Road Transport against the company for an outstanding payment of a debit note in the amount of 50.67 million zlotys ($13.3 million)

* Said the lawsuit concerns the agreement from Aug. 2, 2012, for the delivery and installation of recording equipment in vehicles for 3.9 million zlotys

* Said the court proceedings were launched on March 31, 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8230 zlotys) (dewbGdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
