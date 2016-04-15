BRIEF-Cairo Communication comments on RCS Mediagroup press release from April 13

April 15 (Reuters) - Cairo Communication SpA (Cairo) :
* Issued on Thursday a statement in relation to RCS Mediagroup’s press release disclosed on April 13
* Said that the condition precedent of the share-swap offer for RCS Mediagroup that envisages a moratorium on RCS debt concerns only Cairo
* Said that RCS would act as a third-party beneficiary in the moratorium on RCS debt in favour of Cairo
* Said the condition precedent of a moratorium on RCS debt does not affect the current negotiations between RCS and its creditors
