BRIEF-Cairo Communication comments on RCS Mediagroup press release from April 13
April 15, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Cairo Communication comments on RCS Mediagroup press release from April 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Cairo Communication SpA (Cairo) :

* Issued on Thursday a statement in relation to RCS Mediagroup’s press release disclosed on April 13

* Said that the condition precedent of the share-swap offer for RCS Mediagroup that envisages a moratorium on RCS debt concerns only Cairo

* Said that RCS would act as a third-party beneficiary in the moratorium on RCS debt in favour of Cairo

* Said the condition precedent of a moratorium on RCS debt does not affect the current negotiations between RCS and its creditors

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
