BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen says rejects Sparkle Roll takeover bid; shares tumble
#Consumer Electronics
April 15, 2016 / 1:50 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen says rejects Sparkle Roll takeover bid; shares tumble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 15 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen A/S

* Bang & Olufsen says it on Fstxriday “decided to inform Sparkle Roll that it considers the dialogue regarding a potential tender offer terminated.”

* Bang & Olufsen says informed Sparkle Roll it considers dialogue regarding a potential tender offer terminated after April 15 deadline passes

* Sparkle Roll has said it may in the future seek to achieve a majority ownership of Bang & Olufsen.

* Bang & Olufsen shares down 8.9 pct. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

