BRIEF-Bang & Olufsen says rejects Sparkle Roll takeover bid; shares tumble

April 15 (Reuters) - Bang & Olufsen A/S

* Bang & Olufsen says informed Sparkle Roll it considers dialogue regarding a potential tender offer terminated after April 15 deadline passes

* Sparkle Roll has said it may in the future seek to achieve a majority ownership of Bang & Olufsen.

* Bang & Olufsen shares down 8.9 pct.