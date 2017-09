April 15 (Reuters) - American Express Co :

* USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as percent of total average loans held for investment 1.0 percent in March versus 1.4 percent in February

* Net write-off rate - principal only of 1.5 percent in March versus 1.4 percent in February Source text (1.usa.gov/1qLZnM9) Further company coverage: