BRIEF-SAG GEST FY net loss widens to 74.8 mln euros YoY
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 18, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-SAG GEST FY net loss widens to 74.8 mln euros YoY

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - SAG GEST Solucoes Automovel Globais SGPS SA :

* Reported on Friday FY 2015 net loss of 74.8 million euros ($84.4 million) versus loss of 6.5 million euros year ago

* FY 2015 EBITDA 15.1 million euros versus 20.2 million euros year ago

* FY 2015 turnover 621.2 million euros versus 487.1 million euros year ago

* Says net debt at end of Dec. 2015 at 111.1 million euros versus 285.5 mln euros at end of Dec. 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1qSjdFA

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8862 euros Gdynia Newsroom

