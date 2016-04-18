FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Opentext to buy certain customer experience software assets of HP Inc
#Market News
April 18, 2016 / 1:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Opentext to buy certain customer experience software assets of HP Inc

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Open Text Corp :

* Open Text Corp says transaction purchase price is approximately $170 million

* Opentext signs definitive agreement to acquire certain customer experience software assets of HP Inc

* Customer experience software business being acquired is expected to generate between $85 mln and $95 mln of annualized revenues

* Open Text Corp says deal expected to be immediately accretive and be on Opentext operating model within first 12 months after closing

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
