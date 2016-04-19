FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Biofrontera says capital increase several times oversubscribed
#Healthcare
April 19, 2016 / 5:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Biofrontera says capital increase several times oversubscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Biofrontera AG :

* Said on Monday that capital increase resolved on March 29, 2016 was several times oversubscribed

* Said new shares could be fully placed by executed subscription rights and additional subscription requests

* Said subscription requests have exceeded the number of offered new shares by more than three times

* Sais net proceeds of approx. 4.9 million euros ($5.55 million) will be used to cover operational expenses of company and further development of marketing company’s main product Ameluz

$1 = 0.8834 euros Gdynia Newsroom

