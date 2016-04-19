FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-JR Holding co-founds StepCloser SA
#Financials
April 19, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-JR Holding co-founds StepCloser SA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - JR Holding SA :

* Said on Monday that along with two persons and one entity it set up a new company, StepCloser SA

* The new firm has capital of 100,000 zlotys ($26,331.73)

* JR Holding acquired 40 pct stake in StepCloser

* The company has been set up to promote and grow further StepCloser program

* The program helps foreigners to settle down in Krakow and Lesser Poland

* JR Holding provides 2.0 million zloty funding for the program

* The founders of StepCloser plan to list it on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange once it has increased its value

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8036 zlotys $1 = 3.7977 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
