BRIEF- Ansaldo Q1 revenue up at EUR 291.2 mln, net result up at EUR 19.7 mln

April 19 (Reuters) - Ansaldo STS SpA :

* Reported on Monday Q1 revenue of 291.2 million euros ($329.75 million) versus 284.6 million euros year ago

* Q1 net result reclassified of 21.3 million euros versus 17.7 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net result of 19.7 million euros, up 11.3 pct year on year

* Order backlog at March 31 at 6.42 billion euros versus 6.43 billion euros year ago

* New orders at March 31 at 311.3 million euros versus 347.1 million euros year ago

Source text: bit.ly/1WBcgFc

