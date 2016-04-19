BRIEF-Synovus Financial reports Q1 adj earnings of $0.43 per share

April 19 (Reuters) - Synovus Financial Corp :

* Q1 net interest income was $218.2 million, up $5.6 million from $212.6 million in previous quarter and up 7.3% as compared to Q1 2015

* Synovus announces earnings for the first quarter

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q1 earnings per share $0.39

* Q1 revenue rose 4.8 percent to $281.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest margin increased 9 basis points to 3.27% compared to 3.18% in previous quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)