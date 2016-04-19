FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Maersk Line to increase Asia-Europe shipping rates by $550 per TEU
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

Maersk Line to increase Asia-Europe shipping rates by $550 per TEU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 19 (Reuters) - The world’s largest container shipping company Maersk Line, owned by A.P. Moller-Maersk, plans to increase freight rates for transporting containers from Asia to Northern Europe by $550 per 20-foot equivalent unit (TEU) from May 1, it said on Tuesday.

The industry has been grappling with overcapacity and freight rates for shipping containers on the key route have plummeted 78 percent this year to a level widely widely seen as loss-making.

Maersk Line also aims to raise freight rates from Asia to some ports in Central America and South America’s west coast by $1,050 per TEU from May 15. (Reporting By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.