FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Discover Financial Services qtrly provision for loan losses of $423 million increased $35 million from prior year
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 19, 2016 / 9:00 PM / in a year

BRIEF-Discover Financial Services qtrly provision for loan losses of $423 million increased $35 million from prior year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services :

* Qtrly provision for loan losses of $423 million increased $35 million from prior year

* Qtrly net interest income increased $121 million, or 7%, from prior year

* qtrly revenue net of interest expense $2.22 billion versus $2.21 billion in Q4

* Reported net income of $575 million or $1.35 per diluted share for Q1 of 2016

* Return on equity for Q1 of 2016 was 21%

* Qtrly credit card loans grew $2.1 billion, or 4%, to $55.6 billion

* Qtrly discover card sales volume increased 4% from prior year

* Qtrly total net charge-off rate excluding PCI loans decreased 5 basis points from prior year to 2.21%

* Qtrly total delinquency rate excluding PCI loans over 30 days past due increased 7 basis points from prior year to 1.64%

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/1YFP5b6 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.