BRIEF-Discover Financial Services qtrly provision for loan losses of $423 million increased $35 million from prior year

April 19 (Reuters) - Discover Financial Services :

* Qtrly provision for loan losses of $423 million increased $35 million from prior year

* Qtrly net interest income increased $121 million, or 7%, from prior year

* qtrly revenue net of interest expense $2.22 billion versus $2.21 billion in Q4

* Reported net income of $575 million or $1.35 per diluted share for Q1 of 2016

* Return on equity for Q1 of 2016 was 21%

* Qtrly credit card loans grew $2.1 billion, or 4%, to $55.6 billion

* Qtrly discover card sales volume increased 4% from prior year

* Qtrly total net charge-off rate excluding PCI loans decreased 5 basis points from prior year to 2.21%

* Qtrly total delinquency rate excluding PCI loans over 30 days past due increased 7 basis points from prior year to 1.64%

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.29, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S