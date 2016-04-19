BRIEF-Intel Corp reports Q1 gaap EPS of $0.42

April 19 (Reuters) - Intel Corp

* Sees FY non-gaap gross margin 62 percent, +/- a couple percent points

* Q1 non-gaap EPS of $0.54

* Quarter gaap revenue of $13.7 billion; non-gaap revenue of $13.8 billion

* Sees Q2 revenue $13.5 billion, plus or minus $500 million, returning to a typical 13-week quarter

* Sees 2016 gaap revenue of up mid-single digits, down from prior outlook of mid- to high-single digits

* Q1 gaap EPS of $0.42

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $13.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy 2016 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $58.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $14.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: bit.ly/1Stom3j Further company coverage: