FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic: Positive data for Ebola vaccine regimen
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
April 20, 2016 / 5:30 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic: Positive data for Ebola vaccine regimen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Said on Tuesday results of Phase 1 study of a preventive Ebola vaccine regimen suggest that regimen was well-tolerated by healthy volunteers and did not result in any vaccine-related serious adverse events

* Study tested vaccine regimen containing two components, of which one was based on MVA-BN technology from Bavarian Nordic

* Confirmed data from a Phase 1 study of a preventive Ebola vaccine regimen have been published in The Journal of the American Medical Association

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.