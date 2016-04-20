BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic: Positive data for Ebola vaccine regimen

April 20 (Reuters) - Bavarian Nordic A/S :

* Said on Tuesday results of Phase 1 study of a preventive Ebola vaccine regimen suggest that regimen was well-tolerated by healthy volunteers and did not result in any vaccine-related serious adverse events

* Study tested vaccine regimen containing two components, of which one was based on MVA-BN technology from Bavarian Nordic

* Confirmed data from a Phase 1 study of a preventive Ebola vaccine regimen have been published in The Journal of the American Medical Association

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: