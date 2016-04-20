FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-TEO LT AB Q1 net profit up at 11.7 million euro
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 20, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-TEO LT AB Q1 net profit up at 11.7 million euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - TEO LT AB :

* Q1 total consolidated revenue 82.5 million euro ($93.71 million), up by 2 per cent over the comparable combined revenue of 80.9 million euro in Q1 2015.

* Q1 consolidated EBITDA 29.2 million euro, up by 12.5 per cent over comparable combined EBITDA of 26 million euro in Q1 2015

* Q1 net profit at 11.7 million euro versus 8.5 million euro year ago

* Proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.01 euro per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8804 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.