BRIEF-TEO LT AB Q1 net profit up at 11.7 million euro

* Q1 total consolidated revenue 82.5 million euro ($93.71 million), up by 2 per cent over the comparable combined revenue of 80.9 million euro in Q1 2015.

* Q1 consolidated EBITDA 29.2 million euro, up by 12.5 per cent over comparable combined EBITDA of 26 million euro in Q1 2015

* Q1 net profit at 11.7 million euro versus 8.5 million euro year ago

* Proposes FY 2015 dividend of 0.01 euro per share

