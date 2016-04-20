BRIEF-Milestone Medical announces changes in shareholding structure

April 20 (Reuters) - Milestone Medical Inc. :

* Said on Tuesday that on April 15, under a share exchange agreement, Milestone Scientific Inc acquired 8,180,050 shares of Milestone Medical Inc

* 8,180,050 shares represent 37.18 pct of total number of votes on Milestone Medical’s general meeting of shareholders

* At present, Milestone Scientific Inc holds 19,175,000 shares of Milestone Medical constituting 87 percent of total number of votes

* On April 18, Wand Tao transferred all 2,600,000 shares held in Milestone Medical representing 11.82 pct of total number of votes on Milestone Medical’s general meeting of shareholders

* On April 18, Zhang Lidong transferred all 2,000,000 shares held in Milestone Medical representing 9.09 pct of total number of votes on Milestone Medical’s general meeting of shareholders

* On April 18, Zhu Yun transferred all 1,600,000 shares held in Milestone Medical representing 7.27 pct of total number of votes on Milestone Medical’s general meeting of shareholders

* Zhu Yun sold 1,600,000 company’s shares for the average price of $0.83 per share (total $1.3 million) result of share exchange agreement regarding 800,000 shares in Milestone Scientific, Inc

