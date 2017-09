April 20 (Reuters) - Prime Minerals SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its management board decided to repeal its resolution from Nov. 5, 2015 on capital increase

* The company’s management resolved to raise capital by up to 20,000 zlotys via issue of up to 200,000 series G shares without pre-emptive rights

* The series G shares issue price is 30 zlotys ($7.9) per share

