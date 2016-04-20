FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Abbott CEO says to continue to look for M&A opportunities in medical devices and diagnostics
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Abbott CEO says to continue to look for M&A opportunities in medical devices and diagnostics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Abbott Laboratories :

Based on current exchange rates, expect exchange to have negative impact of about 2% on 2016 reported sales - conf call

Says Problems In India In Relation To Combination Treatments Hasn’t Affected Business Yet, But Can In The Future

Abbott execs decline to comment on Alere transaction, mention Alere’s delay in 10k- conf Call

Abbott CEO says M&A remains a top priority - conf call

Abbott CEO says they continue to look for M&A opportunities in medical devices and diagnostics - conf call

Abbott CEO says emerging markets still represent strong growth, better than developed markets - conf call

Abbott says problems in India in relation to combination treatments hasn’t affected business yet, but can in the future - conf call (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.