BRIEF-Arrow Financial Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.50
#Market News
April 20, 2016 / 3:06 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Arrow Financial Corp Q1 earnings per share $0.50

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Arrow Financial Corp

* Q1 earnings per share $0.50

* In Q1 of 2016, on a tax-equivalent basis, our net interest income increased by $1.5 million , or 8.8%, compared to q1 of 2015

* Qtrly assets under trust administration and investment management at march 31, 2016 , decreased by $23.7 million , or 1.9%

* Expect low interest rate environment to persist in upcoming periods, to continue to place downward pressure on net interest margins

* Cash dividend of $0.25 per share in Q1 of 2016, 2% higher than cash dividend paid in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

