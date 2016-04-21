BRIEF-Curasan decides on capital increase

April 21(Reuters) - Curasan AG :
* Said on Wednesday decided on capital increase under exclusion of subscription rights in amount of approximately 10 percent of share capital
* Said share capital will be increased by 943,604.00 euros ($1.07 million) to 10,379,646.00 euros
* Said placement price was at 1.20 euros per share
* Net proceeds from capital increase of approx. 1.1 mln euros are to finance further internal and external growth of company, particularly in the US and China
