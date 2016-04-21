BRIEF-CNP Assurances signs deal for 51 pct of Pan Seguros and Pan Corretora

April 21 (Reuters) - CNP Assurances :

* Signs deal for 51 pct of Pan Seguros and Pan Corretora

* The agreed purchase price for the two stakes combined is R$700 million

* CNP Assurances intends to finance this transaction using existing own financial resources

* The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2017

* CNP Assurances enters into agreement to acquire 51 pct of Pan Seguros and Pan Corretora from Banco BTG Pactual. Caixa Economica Federal holds indirectly 49 pct in both companies Source text: bit.ly/1qEE7HO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)