April 21, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Skotan to sell its Yarrowia Lipolytica and ethyl esters project to Synthos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Skotan SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it completed negotiations concerning sale of part of its projects

* Signed a conditional agreement concerning a transfer of an organized part of its business to a wholly-owned special purpose vehicle (SPV) and subsequent sale of the shares in SPV to Synthos SA

* Under the agreement, Synthos SA will acquire 76 pct stake in SPV for 12.5 million zlotys ($3.30 million) and will have call option to buy remaining 24 pct stake

* The organized part of business consists of assets and benefits related to Yarrowia Lipolytica and ethyl esters of fatty acids projects developed by Skotan

* Says Synthos is developing Synthos Care business unit and products of Skotan fit in unit’s development plans

* Says the transaction significantly reduces the liquidity risk of the company, that management pointed out in Skotan’s financial statement for 2015

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
