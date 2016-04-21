FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco places 1.0 billion euros of bonds
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 21, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco places 1.0 billion euros of bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco SE :

* Reported on Wednesday that it has successfully placed two bonds

* Places one 500 million euros ($564.50 million) bond with an 11-year maturity and a 1.125 pct coupon

* Places one 500 billion euros bond with a 20-year maturity and a coupon of 2.0 pct

* These issuances attracted more than 5 billion euros of demand in less than 2 hours

* Also simultaneously launched a tender offer on 8 of its existing bonds

* Tender offer period is expected to end April 26, 2016

Source text: bit.ly/1pjUHfg

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8857 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
