BRIEF-Unibail-Rodamco places 1.0 billion euros of bonds

April 21 (Reuters) - Unibail-Rodamco SE :
* Reported on Wednesday that it has successfully placed two bonds
* Places one 500 million euros ($564.50 million) bond with an 11-year maturity and a 1.125 pct coupon
* Places one 500 billion euros bond with a 20-year maturity and a coupon of 2.0 pct
* These issuances attracted more than 5 billion euros of demand in less than 2 hours
* Also simultaneously launched a tender offer on 8 of its existing bonds
* Tender offer period is expected to end April 26, 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1pjUHfg
Further company coverage:
$1 = 0.8857 euros Gdynia Newsroom