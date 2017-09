April 21 (Reuters) -

** OGK-2 plans book building for 7.5 billion rouble ($115.26 million) bonds on April 26

** The placement is planned for April 29

** Organizers of the bond issue are VTB Capital, Sberbank CIB and AB Rossiya

Source text for Eikon:

For further company coverage: ($1 = 65.0700 roubles) (Reported by Elena Orekhova, translated by Gdynia newsroom)