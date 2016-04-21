FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alphabet reports 1st-qtr adj earnings of $7.50/shr
April 21, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alphabet reports 1st-qtr adj earnings of $7.50/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Alphabet Inc :

* Alphabet announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 Google segment revenue $20.09 billion versus $17.18 billion last year

* In Q1 2016, repurchased 3.2 million shares of Alphabet Class C capital stock for an aggregate amount of $2.3 billion

* Q1 revenue $20.26 billion versus $17.26 billion

* Total remaining authorization for future share repurchases is approximately $1.4 billion

* Q1 Other Bets revenue $166 million versus $80 million last year

* Q1 non-GAAP EPS for Class A and B common stock and Class C capital stock $7.50

* Q1 constant currency revenue growth 23 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $7.97, revenue view $20.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 aggregate cost per click down 9 percent versus last year

* Q1 GAAP EPS for Class A and B common stock and Class C capital stock $6.02

* Q1 Google Network Members’ websites revenue $3.7 billion versus. $3.6 billion

* “Starting this quarter, certain tax benefits are reflected in consolidated statement of income, whereas they were previously recognized in equity”

* Qtrly Other Bets segment operating loss $802 million versus $633 million

* Q1 Google Other revenue $2.07 billion versus. $1.67 billion

* Qtrly Other Bets capital expenditures $280 million versus $157 million

* Q1 Google advertising revenue $18.02 billion versus. $15.51 billion last year

* Q1 aggregate paid clicks up 29 percent Source text (bit.ly/1VnIJzl) Further company coverage:

