MEDIA LINK-Tavrin leaves as CEO of Russia's Megafon - Vedomosti
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 21, 2016 / 8:30 PM / a year ago

MEDIA LINK-Tavrin leaves as CEO of Russia's Megafon - Vedomosti

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 21 (Reuters) - Ivan Tavrin is quitting as Chief Executive Officer of Megafon, Russia’s second-biggest mobile phone operator, Vedomosti newspaper reported on Thursday citing two sources close to the businessman.

* Vedomosti reports that ex-Megafon head Sergei Soldatenkov to take over from Tavrin, according to the unnamed sources, while Tavrin will move to USM Holdings, Megafon’s largest shareholder

* Megafon and USM Holdings declined comments

Source link - goo.gl/Rs6C5P (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
