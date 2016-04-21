BRIEF-Nike announces strategic management changes

April 21 (Reuters) - Nike Inc :

* Nike, Inc. announces strategic management changes

* Says Elliott Hill, President of Geographies and Sales, will become President of Geographies and Integrated Marketplace

* Michael Spillane, VP/GM of Footwear, will become President, Product and Merchandising succeeding Jeanne Jackson

* Davide Grasso, Chief Marketing Officer, will become President and CEO of Converse

* Christiana Shi will be succeeded by Heidi O‘Neill

* Says Jeanne Jackson will move to a new role working directly with Parker advising on future strategy

* Jim Calhoun, currently President and CEO of Converse, will be leaving company

* Says Christiana Shi, president of DTC, will retire in September

* Says Greg Hoffman, VP of Global Brand Creative and Experience, will succeed Grasso as Chief Marketing Officer

* Christiana Shi, President of DTC will be succeeded by Heidi O'Neill