BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad issues SEK 600 million senior secured bond

April 22 (Reuters) - Magnolia Bostad AB :

* Said on Thursday had successfully placed issue of senior secured bonds 600 million Swedish crowns ($73.7 million) pursuant to a bond frame up to 750 million crowns

* The bonds, maturing in April 2020, will bear floating coupon of 3 months Stibor + 6.25 pct (paid quarterly)

* Will use proceeds from transaction for refinancing of existing corporate bond loans and to facilitate continued growth

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: