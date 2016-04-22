BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad issues SEK 600 million senior secured bond

April 22 (Reuters) - Magnolia Bostad AB :
* Said on Thursday had successfully placed issue of senior secured bonds 600 million Swedish crowns ($73.7 million) pursuant to a bond frame up to 750 million crowns
* The bonds, maturing in April 2020, will bear floating coupon of 3 months Stibor + 6.25 pct (paid quarterly)
* Will use proceeds from transaction for refinancing of existing corporate bond loans and to facilitate continued growth
