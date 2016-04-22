FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad issues SEK 600 million senior secured bond
April 22, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Magnolia Bostad issues SEK 600 million senior secured bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Magnolia Bostad AB :

* Said on Thursday had successfully placed issue of senior secured bonds 600 million Swedish crowns ($73.7 million) pursuant to a bond frame up to 750 million crowns

* The bonds, maturing in April 2020, will bear floating coupon of 3 months Stibor + 6.25 pct (paid quarterly)

* Will use proceeds from transaction for refinancing of existing corporate bond loans and to facilitate continued growth

$1 = 8.1380 Swedish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

