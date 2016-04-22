FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 22, 2016 / 5:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-FirstFarms signs LoI with AP Pension on some Romanian assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - FirstFarms A/S :

* Said on Thursday had signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) with AP Pension about the sale of about 3,000 hectares of land and grain storage and farm buildings in East Romania

* Agreement also regards 10-year rent agreement on the land and buildings with repurchase right for FirstFarms

* Total frame in the LOI represents an amount of 375 million Danish crowns ($56.9 million), of which 125 million crowns is drawn on this first part of the agreement

* Said proceeds by selling land and buildings to AP Pension will be about 125 million crowns before tax

* Said deal will result in profit before tax of about 40 million crowns and a future yearly operating impact of 0-2 million crowns, depending of use of the proceeds

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 6.5865 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
