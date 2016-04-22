BRIEF-HWA FY net profit improves to EUR 3.4 mln

April 22 (Reuters) - HWA AG :
* Said on Thursday increased its FY revenue from 64.1 million euros ($72.41 million) to 83.6 million euros
* FY EBIT rose from 1.4 million euros to 5.1 million euros
* FY net profit for the year improved from 0.7 million euros to 3.4 million euros
* To propose the distribution of a dividend to the shareholders of 0.33 euros per share for 2015
* Expects further positive development in the 2016, revenue is expected to improve while the EBIT margin remains largely stable
