#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 22, 2016 / 11:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Accorhotels CEO says Jin Jiang backs AccorHotels strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - AccorHotels annual shareholders meeting

* AccorHotels CEO Sebastien Bazin says that Chinese group Jin Jiang backs AccorHotels strategy.

* Jin Jiang chairman’s representative at the AGM says Jin Jiang is keen to seize opportunities to develop

* Jin Jiang chairman’s representative at the AGM says group shares Accor’s vision to expand globally and in digital

* Jin Jiang owns 14.98 pct of AccorHotels, 13.07 pct of voting rights

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

