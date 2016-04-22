BRIEF-Accorhotels CEO says Jin Jiang backs AccorHotels strategy

April 22 (Reuters) - AccorHotels annual shareholders meeting

* AccorHotels CEO Sebastien Bazin says that Chinese group Jin Jiang backs AccorHotels strategy.

* Jin Jiang chairman’s representative at the AGM says Jin Jiang is keen to seize opportunities to develop

* Jin Jiang chairman’s representative at the AGM says group shares Accor’s vision to expand globally and in digital

* Jin Jiang owns 14.98 pct of AccorHotels, 13.07 pct of voting rights

