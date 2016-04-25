FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Baltic Ceramics Investments slashes its financial forecast
April 25, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Baltic Ceramics Investments slashes its financial forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Baltic Ceramics Investments SA :

* Said on Friday that it cancels its FY 2016 financial forecast and lowers FY 2017-2018 outlook, following the postponement of its investment in Lubsko and analysis of prices of ceramic proppants among other reasons

* Currently it sees FY 2017 revenue of 34.7 million zlotys ($8.9 million), net profit of 0.7 million zlotys and EBITDA of 7.3 million zlotys

* Expects FY 2018 revenue of 69.5 million zlotys, net profit of 10.1 million zlotys and EBITDA of 20.2 million zlotys

* Previously informed about its 2016-2018 financial forecast on June 8, 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8848 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

