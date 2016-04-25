FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Changyou.com reports Q1 revenue of $130 million
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Changyou.com reports Q1 revenue of $130 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Changyou.Com Ltd

* Changyou reports first quarter 2016 unaudited financial results

* Qtrly non-gaap net income attributable to changyou.com limited per fully-diluted ads was US$0.58

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $120 million to $130 million

* Q1 revenue $130 million versus i/b/e/s view $129.5 million

* Sees Q2 non-gaap net income attributable to Changyou.com limited to be between US$30 million and US$35 million

* Sees Q2 non-gaap fully diluted income attributable to Changyou.com limited per ads to be between US$0.56 and US$0.65 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

