BRIEF-Polish Services Group cuts value of investments in two units
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 25, 2016 / 8:45 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Polish Services Group cuts value of investments in two units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25(Reuters) - Polish Services Group SA :

* Said on Friday that it has written down the value of investments in two companies, TelePL Sp. z o.o. and TeleDID Sp. z o.o., by 8.6 million zlotys ($2.2 million) in total

* Has cut the value of its investment in TelePL by 7.1 million zlotys and the value of investment in TeleDID by 1.5 million zlotys

* Says its financial statements are still being revised by auditors and the above figures might change

* The write downs will affect the company’s consolidated FY 2015 financial statements

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.8978 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

