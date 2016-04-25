BRIEF-PSG transfers eight companies to FinCrea 3 FIZAN

April 25 (Reuters) - Polish Services Group SA (PSG) :

* Said on Friday that it signed five agreements to transfer 100 percent stakes in TelePolska Sp. z o.o., Teltraffic Sp. z o.o., Energetyka dla Domu Sp. z o.o., DID Sp. z o.o. and New Age Ventures Sp. z o.o. to FinCrea 3 FIZAN

* Previously, on Dec. 18, signed three agreements to tranfer Polska Energetyka Pro Sp. z o.o., Telekomunikacja dla Domu Sp. z o.o. and Twoja Telekomunikacja Sp. z o.o. to FinCrea 3 FIZAN

* The total value of all the above agreements with FinCrea 3 is 6.3 million zlotys ($1.6 million) and they have been paid for with the FinCrea 3 FIZAN certificates

