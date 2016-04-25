MOVES-Escoffier leaves Societe Generale

LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - David Escoffier, deputy head of global markets at Societe Generale and CEO of Newedge, has decided to leave the company. Escoffier had been heavily responsible for building up the French bank’s equity derivatives capabilities in London.

The news comes a week after Dan Fields, head of global markets since 2012, decided to leave the company. He was replaced by Frank Drouet, previously head of global markets in Asia Pacific. Yann Garnier has in turn been appointed to that position based in Hong Kong, subject to approval by local regulators.

Garnier will report to Drouet and locally to Hikaru Ogata, CEO of Societe Generale global banking & investor solutions in Asia Pacific.

The appointment of Drouet had prompted suggestions that Escoffier was to leave the group, as IFR wrote last Friday.

Marc El Asmar has been made head of sales for global markets, a role that was one which Escoffier filled. No one will be appointed deputy head of global markets, as the role is being retired. El Asmar is based in London and reports to Drouet. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)