FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Escoffier leaves Societe Generale
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2016 / 9:26 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Escoffier leaves Societe Generale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 25 (IFR) - David Escoffier, deputy head of global markets at Societe Generale and CEO of Newedge, has decided to leave the company. Escoffier had been heavily responsible for building up the French bank’s equity derivatives capabilities in London.

The news comes a week after Dan Fields, head of global markets since 2012, decided to leave the company. He was replaced by Frank Drouet, previously head of global markets in Asia Pacific. Yann Garnier has in turn been appointed to that position based in Hong Kong, subject to approval by local regulators.

Garnier will report to Drouet and locally to Hikaru Ogata, CEO of Societe Generale global banking & investor solutions in Asia Pacific.

The appointment of Drouet had prompted suggestions that Escoffier was to leave the group, as IFR wrote last Friday.

Marc El Asmar has been made head of sales for global markets, a role that was one which Escoffier filled. No one will be appointed deputy head of global markets, as the role is being retired. El Asmar is based in London and reports to Drouet. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.