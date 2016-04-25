BRIEF-Perrigo says Joseph C. Papa resigns as chairman and CEO

April 25 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc :
* Perrigo appoints John T. Hendrickson as chief executive officer, provides preliminary first-quarter 2016 selected financial results, and updates full-year 2016 guidance
* Announces resignation of Joseph C. Papa as chairman and chief executive officer
* Says Papa will not stand for reelection at company’s 2016 general annual meeting of shareholders
* Names Laurie Brlas as chairman of board of directors
* Board is separating roles of CEO and chairman of board, in doing so, elected independent director Laurie Brlas to role of chairman
* Board approved recommendation of nominating & governance committee to withdraw Marc Coucke’s nomination for reelection to board
* Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.61 - $0.67
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $8.20 to $8.60
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Expects 2016 adjusted earnings per diluted share between $8.20 and $8.60 as compared to $7.59 in 2015
* Estimated net sales for quarter are expected to be between $1.33 - $1.35 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.89, revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 estimated adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be between $1.71 - $1.77
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $9.52, revenue view $6.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Identified indicators of impairment associated with certain indefinite-lived intangible assets within its branded Consumer Healthcare unit
* In process of assessing whether and to what extent an impairment exists
* Expects to complete its assessment and determine any impairment by may 12, 2016
* Cannot estimate range of possible impairment, any such charges could be material and have significant impact on financial results