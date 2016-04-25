FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Perrigo says Joseph C. Papa resigns as chairman and CEO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Perrigo Company Plc :

* Perrigo appoints John T. Hendrickson as chief executive officer, provides preliminary first-quarter 2016 selected financial results, and updates full-year 2016 guidance

* Announces resignation of Joseph C. Papa as chairman and chief executive officer

* Says Papa will not stand for reelection at company’s 2016 general annual meeting of shareholders

* Names Laurie Brlas as chairman of board of directors

* Board is separating roles of CEO and chairman of board, in doing so, elected independent director Laurie Brlas to role of chairman

* Board approved recommendation of nominating & governance committee to withdraw Marc Coucke’s nomination for reelection to board

* Sees Q1 earnings per share $0.61 - $0.67

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $8.20 to $8.60

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects 2016 adjusted earnings per diluted share between $8.20 and $8.60 as compared to $7.59 in 2015

* Estimated net sales for quarter are expected to be between $1.33 - $1.35 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.89, revenue view $1.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 estimated adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be between $1.71 - $1.77

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $9.52, revenue view $6.06 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Identified indicators of impairment associated with certain indefinite-lived intangible assets within its branded Consumer Healthcare unit

* In process of assessing whether and to what extent an impairment exists

* Expects to complete its assessment and determine any impairment by may 12, 2016

* Cannot estimate range of possible impairment, any such charges could be material and have significant impact on financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

