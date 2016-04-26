FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Atea Q1 EBITDA ex. items NOK 209 million, meets expectations
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 26, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Atea Q1 EBITDA ex. items NOK 209 million, meets expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Atea ASA :

* Q1 revenue 7.25 billion Norwegian crowns (Reuters poll 7.08 billion crowns), an increase of 11.5 pct compared with last year

* Q1 EBITDA ex. items 209 million crowns (Reuters poll 209 million crowns)

* Expects continued growth in IT infrastructure market, as organizations invest in new IT solutions to enhance productivity

* Expects financial performance in Denmark to improve during 2016 based on a recovery in sales and a continued focus on cost management

* Sees continued solid financial performance from its Swedish business in 2016, although at lower revenue growth rates than in recent years

* Sees flat revenue development in the Baltics for 2016

* Sees its business performance in Norway to improve in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Link to Reuters poll: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2132 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.