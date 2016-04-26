FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quest for Growth NAV at March 31: EUR 9.21/share
April 26, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Quest for Growth NAV at March 31: EUR 9.21/share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Quest for Growth NV :

* Said on Monday it will issue a maximum of 3,843,316 new ordinary shares

* Issue price public subscription offer: 7.00 euros per ordinary share

* Existing shareholders can subscribe to 1 new ordinary share per 3 existing shares; new shareholders can acquire preference rights ond subscribe to 1 new ordinary share per 3 preference rights

* NAV per share at March 31, 2016: 9.21 euros ($10.37)

Source text: bit.ly/23XLjRu Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8879 euros Gdynia Newsroom

