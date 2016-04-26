FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lentex in talks to sell stake in Novita
April 26, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Lentex in talks to sell stake in Novita

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Lentex SA :

* Said on Monday that it has launched negotiations to sell its entire 63.17 pct stake in Novita to Israel-based Vaporjet Ltd.

* Has signed a letter of intent with Vaporjet concerning the sale

* Vaporjet is an investor which produces spunlace fabrics

* Vaporjet plans to make a bid for 100 pct stake in Novita at 52.4 zlotys ($13.4) per share

* Lentex said that it has decided to sell the stake as its merger with Novita had not come through and the synergy effects had not been sufficient

$1 = 3.9171 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

